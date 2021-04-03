Sara E. Skrabalak to give 2021 Crano Memorial Lecture

Sara E. Skrabalak, the James H. Rudy Professor of Chemistry at Indiana University Bloomington, will present the 2021 Crano Memorial Lecture, organized by the American Chemical Society Akron Section in memory of John C. Crano, developer of photochromic polymer eyeglass lenses at PPG Industries. The presentation will take place virtually April 27.
Skrabalak’s research focuses on nanomaterial design and synthesis for applications in catalysis, solar energy use, secured electronics, and chemical sensing. She is editor in chief for both Chemistry of Materials and ACS Materials Letters.
