Schoellkopf Medal to Jochen Autschbach

Jochen Autschbach, a professor of chemistry at the University at Buffalo, is the winner of the 2019 Jacob F. Schoellkopf Medal, presented by the American Chemical Society Western New York Section. The award honors individuals from the Buffalo Niagara region for outstanding accomplishments and continuing achievements in the chemical sciences.
Autschbach is being recognized for his pioneering contributions to the development of quantum mechanical methods for predicting the spectroscopic properties of heavy-element molecules and for his outstanding dedication to teaching and mentoring. His research focuses on response properties of molecules and extended systems, dynamic phenomena, relativistic quantum chemistry, and chemical bonding, with applications in spectroscopy, magnetic resonance, optical activity, and nonlinear optics.
