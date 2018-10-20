Schoellkopf Medal to Sriram Neelamegham

Sriram Neelamegham, a professor of chemical and biological engineering at the University at Buffalo, is the recipient of the 2018 Jacob F. Schoellkopf Medal, awarded by the ACS Western New York Section. Neelamegham is being recognized for his work in the areas of vascular bioengineering and glycoengineering. The award honors individuals from the Buffalo Niagara region for outstanding work and service in the fields of chemical engineering or chemistry. The medal, awarded since 1931, is the oldest ACS award given by a local section.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter