Scott Medal to Benjamin Cravatt

Benjamin F. Cravatt, the Gilula Chair in Chemical Biology and professor of chemistry at Scripps Research in California, is the winner of the 2019 A. Ian Scott Medal, presented by the ACS Texas A&M Section and Texas A&M University’s department of chemistry. The award recognizes excellence in biological chemistry research.
Cravatt’s work on characterizing biochemical pathways has led to the discovery of key enzymes involved in regulating lipid signaling pathways in the nervous system and cancer. He will receive a gold medal and bronze replica during an awards ceremony at Texas A&M University on Sept. 27.
