Sigal Postdoctoral Fellow Program celebrates 25 years

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Irving S. Sigal Postdoctoral Fellowship of the American Chemical Society, which is awarded every 2 years to a PhD candidate who will pursue research at the interface of chemistry and biology. Catherine Sigal established the fellowship in memory of her husband, a biochemist renowned for his research on the structure and function of biologically important proteins. Former Sigal fellows are now contributing to areas of chemistry including drug development and clean energy storage. To explore how to establish a fellowship, contact Mary Bet Dobson at m_dobson@acs.org.
