Southern Chemist Award to Donna Chen

Donna A. Chen of the University of South Carolina is the recipient of the 2021 Southern Chemist Award, presented by the Memphis Local Section. The award honors outstanding researchers who have brought recognition to the southern part of the US through their research and accomplishments. Chen’s research program involves understanding chemical reactions on catalytically active surfaces on the molecular and atomic scales, which is essential for the development of new materials for heterogeneous catalysts.
