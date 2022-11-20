Southern Chemist Award to Katherine J. Franz

Katherine J. Franz, chair of the Department of Chemistry at Duke University, is the recipient of the 2022 Southern Chemist Award for her work in the area of metal-ion coordination chemistry. The award, presented by the Memphis Local Section of the American Chemical Society, honors outstanding researchers who have brought recognition to the South through their activities and accomplishments. Franz’s research program involves elucidating the structural and functional consequences of metal-ion coordination in biological systems and using the knowledge to develop tools for affecting these systems for potential therapeutic benefit.
Franz will receive the award at a dinner in Memphis honoring her research and service.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter