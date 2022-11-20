Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Awards

Southern Chemist Award to Katherine J. Franz

by Alexandra A. Taylor , William McLaughlin, ACS Memphis Local Section
November 20, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 41
Katherine J. Franz.
Credit: Courtesy of Katherine J. Franz
Katherine J. Franz

Katherine J. Franz, chair of the Department of Chemistry at Duke University, is the recipient of the 2022 Southern Chemist Award for her work in the area of metal-ion coordination chemistry. The award, presented by the Memphis Local Section of the American Chemical Society, honors outstanding researchers who have brought recognition to the South through their activities and accomplishments. Franz’s research program involves elucidating the structural and functional consequences of metal-ion coordination in biological systems and using the knowledge to develop tools for affecting these systems for potential therapeutic benefit.

Franz will receive the award at a dinner in Memphis honoring her research and service.

