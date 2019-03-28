Southern Chemist Award to Qian Wang

Qian Wang, a Carolina Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of South Carolina, is the winner of the Southern Chemist Award, presented by the American Chemical Society Memphis Section. The award is given annually to honor outstanding researchers who have brought recognition to the South by their activities and accomplishments. Wang’s research aims to build 3-D programmable scaffolds that mimic native extracellular matrices and can be used to probe cellular activities.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter