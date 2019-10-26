Students win Alfred R. Bader innovation award

Four graduate student chemists have won the Alfred R. Bader Award for Student Innovation in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, presented by MilliporeSigma. The awards were presented as part of the Bader Student Chemistry Symposium in Milwaukee on Sept. 12. Each student received $1,500. The winners are Michael Crocker of Vanderbilt University; Joseph Dennis Jr. of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Samantha Green of Scripps Research; and Lucas Hernandez of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
