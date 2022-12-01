Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships call for applications

Applications for the 2023 American Chemical Society Division of Organic Chemistry Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships (SURF) are now being accepted. The fellowships will provide support for undergraduates in organic chemistry to carry out research at their colleges or universities in the summer between their junior and senior years. The deadline is Feb. 15, 2023. Further details are available at organicdivision.org/surf.
