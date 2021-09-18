Symposium to honor 2020 Pauling Award medalist

Paul J. Chirik, the Edwards S. Sanford Professor of Chemistry at Princeton University, will receive the 2020 Linus Pauling Medal Award on Oct. 9 at the University of Washington. The medal is presented annually by the American Chemical Society Oregon, Portland, and Puget Sound Local Sections to honor outstanding achievement in chemistry.
Chirik will present his research at a scientific symposium preceding the medal presentation. Other speakers at the symposium will include Suzanne Bart, professor of chemistry at Purdue University; William D. Jones, professor of chemistry at the University of Rochester; Robert Knowles, professor of chemistry at Princeton University; and Valerie A. Schmidt, professor of chemistry at the University of California San Diego. The symposium will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, from noon to 5:00 p.m. (PDT). It is free and open to the public and will be followed by a reception and poster session.
