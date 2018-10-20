Tadhg Begley receives Scott Medal

Tadhg P. Begley, the Robert A. Welch Foundation Chair and Derek Barton Professor of Chemistry at Texas A&M University, is the recipient of the 2018A.I. Scott Medal for Excellence in Biological Chemistry Research in recognition of his work on the mechanistic enzymology of vitamin biosynthesis. This medal, sponsored by the ACS Texas A&M University Section and the Texas A&M chemistry department, is named for renowned biosynthetic chemist A. Ian Scott.
