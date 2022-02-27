Teri Odom to give 2022 Crano Memorial Lecture

Teri W. Odom, the Joan Husting Madden and William H. Madden Jr. Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University, will present the 2022 Crano Memorial Lecture, organized by the American Chemical Society Akron Section in memory of John C. Crano, developer of photochromic polymer eyeglass lenses at PPG Industries. The presentation will take place April 5 at Malone University.
Odom is an expert in designing structured nanoscale materials that exhibit extraordinary size- and shape-dependent optical and physical properties. She has pioneered a suite of multiscale nanofabrication tools that have resulted in plasmon-based nanoscale lasers that exhibit tunable color, flat optics that can manipulate light at the nanoscale, and hierarchical substrates that show controlled wetting and super-hydrophobicity. Odom is editor in chief of Nano Letters.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter