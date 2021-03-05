Tess Award to Shanti Swarup; call for nominations

Shanti Swarup, associate fellow at PPG Industries, is the winner of the 2021 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings, sponsored by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science and Engineering. The award honors contributions to coatings science, engineering, and technology. Swarup is being honored for developing unique polymers used in commercial coatings. He will receive a plaque and a $3,000 cash prize.
