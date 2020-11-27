Thomas H. Epps III receives Percy Julian Award

Thomas H. Epps III, the Thomas and Kipp Gutshall Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Delaware, is the recipient of the 2020 Percy L. Julian Distinguished Award, presented by the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE) for significant contributions in pure or applied research in science or engineering. Epps gave an award lecture during the 2020 NOBCChE conference, which was held virtually Sept. 24–25.
Epps, a chemical engineer, is honored for his leadership in the scientific community. His research focuses on the design and synthesis of new polymeric materials that have a range of applications, such as targeted drug delivery, gene therapy, and better batteries. Epps is also director of the Center for Research in Soft Matter and Polymers at the University of Delaware. He was an ACS Scholar in 1995.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter