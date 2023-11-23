The American Chemical Society science podcast Tiny Matters won a bronze award from the judges in this year’s Signal Awards, a competition that seeks to honor and celebrate the people and content that raise the bar for podcasting. This year marked the second annual Signal Awards and the second year that Tiny Matters has received an award.
From molecules to microbes, Tiny Matters is a podcast about the little things that have a big impact on our world. Scientists Sam Jones and Deboki Chakravarti host the show every other Wednesday and answer questions like “Why have we eradicated only one human infectious disease?” “Is sugar actually addictive?” and “Are we alone in the universe?” Tiny Matters is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
