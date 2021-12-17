Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

Two new awards honor Nina McClelland

by Alexandra A. Taylor
December 17, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

A photo of Nina McClelland.
Credit: University of Toledo
Nina McClelland

Two new awards are being launched in honor of the late Nina McClelland, one by the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute (GCI) and one by the ACS Division of Business Development and Management (BMGT).

McClelland was a former chair of the ACS Board of Directors and passed away in 2020. She was a long-time advocate for environmental standards and green chemistry and was instrumental in bringing the Green Chemistry Institute to the American Chemical Society in 2001. She later served on the institute’s governing board for many years.

GCI’s Nina McClelland Memorial Award, made possible through a bequest from McClelland’s estate, will sponsor two postdoctoral scholars to travel and present their research at GCI’s Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference. Postdocs from anywhere in the world may apply for the $2,000 award. The deadline is Dec. 31.

BMGT’s Dr. Nina I. McClelland Emerging Leader Award will recognize excellence in service and execution of leadership and management of the chemical industry. The award aims to sustain McClelland’s legacy and support emerging leaders in the chemical industry by recognizing an outstanding individual in a midlevel career position. The deadline is Feb. 14.

Please send announcements of awards to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

2023 Dreyfus Prize call for nominations
BMGT announces Nexus Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE