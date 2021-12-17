Two new awards honor Nina McClelland

Two new awards are being launched in honor of the late Nina McClelland, one by the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute (GCI) and one by the ACS Division of Business Development and Management (BMGT).
McClelland was a former chair of the ACS Board of Directors and passed away in 2020. She was a long-time advocate for environmental standards and green chemistry and was instrumental in bringing the Green Chemistry Institute to the American Chemical Society in 2001. She later served on the institute’s governing board for many years.
GCI’s Nina McClelland Memorial Award, made possible through a bequest from McClelland’s estate, will sponsor two postdoctoral scholars to travel and present their research at GCI’s Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference. Postdocs from anywhere in the world may apply for the $2,000 award. The deadline is Dec. 31.
BMGT’s Dr. Nina I. McClelland Emerging Leader Award will recognize excellence in service and execution of leadership and management of the chemical industry. The award aims to sustain McClelland’s legacy and support emerging leaders in the chemical industry by recognizing an outstanding individual in a midlevel career position. The deadline is Feb. 14.
