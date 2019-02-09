Uttam Tambar receives Teva Pharmaceuticals grant

Uttam K. Tambar, an associate professor of biochemistry at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, is the recipient of the 2018 Teva Pharmaceuticals Marc A. Goshko Memorial Grant. The $100,000 award, which is funded by Teva Pharmaceuticals and administered by the ACS Office of Research Grants, is given to a researcher in the area of organic chemistry for a research project with potential or direct connections to medicinal or pharmaceutical chemistry and the potential to be useful as human medicine.
Tambar’s project is “Late-Stage Functionalization of Drug-Like Molecules” and involves developing a chemical platform to directly convert drug-like molecules that are identified as lead compounds in drug development into tools for chemical biology.
