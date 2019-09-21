Vicki Grassian wins Nichols Medal

Vicki H. Grassian, Distinguished Professor at the University of California, San Diego, is the winner of the 2019 William H. Nichols Medal Award, presented by the ACS New York Section for significant and original contribution in any field of chemistry. Grassian is being recognized for her contributions to interfacial environmental chemistry. Her research has shown, for example, that daytime chemistry on aerosol particles can yield nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas. She is also studying the impact of nanoparticles in the environment on human health. She was honored during a symposiun and awards dinner hosted by the section in April.
