Whalen Award to Thomas Lane

Thomas H. Lane, retired from Dow Corning and an American Chemical Society past president, is the recipient of the 2018 Henry F. Whalen, Jr. Award for Excellence in Business Development & Management in the Chemical Enterprise, sponsored by the ACS Division of Business Development & Management (BMGT).
During his 35 years at Dow Corning, Lane made significant contributions to interfacial science, scientific computing, and the biology and biotechnology of silicon. As ACS president, Lane’s commitment to inclusion helped ACS establish stronger ties with sister societies, including the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE), the American Indian Science & Engineering Society (AISES), and the Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics & Native Americans in Science (SACNAS).
Lane will be honored during a reception hosted by BMGT at the ACS national meeting in Boston in August.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter