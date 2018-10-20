William Dichtel wins Akron Award

William Dichtel, the Robert L. Letsinger Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University, is the recipient of the Akron Section Award, which recognizes young scientists who have demonstrated exceptional promise in making significant contributions to the chemical sciences. The award includes a $1,000 honorarium.
Dichtel is known for his pioneering research in porous covalent organic frameworks (COFs). His group was the first to grow thin films of COFs on transparent graphene electrodes, enabling their incorporation into electronic devices. He is also making advances in other types of porous polymers, including materials capable of removing organic pollutants. In 2016, Dichtel cofounded the start-up company CycloPure to commercialize his polymer technologies.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter