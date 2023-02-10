Women Chemists Committee announces 2023 Rising Star Award winners

The American Chemical Society Women Chemists Committee (WCC) has named the recipients of its 2023 Rising Star Award, which recognizes exceptional early-career to midcareer women chemists across all areas of chemistry. The award was established in 2011 to help promote the retention of women in science.
The 2023 winners are Louise Charkoudian, Haverford College; Shelley Claridge, Purdue University; Sahika Inal, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology; Jamie McCabe Dunn, Merck & Co.; Giulia Palermo, University of California, Riverside; Emily Peterson, Biogen; Danica Rankic, Pfizer; Ellen Sletten, University of California, Los Angeles; and Sara Thoi, Johns Hopkins University.
The winners will receive a $1,000 stipend for expenses to attend ACS Spring 2023, where they will present their research at a WCC symposium.
