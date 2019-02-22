Women Chemists Committee names 2019 Rising Stars

The American Chemical Society Women Chemists Committee has named the recipients of its 2019 Rising Star Awards, which recognize exceptional early-to-midcareer women chemists across all areas of chemistry on a national level. The awards were established in 2011 to help promote retention of women in science.
The 2019 winners are Annmarie Carlton, University of California, Irvine; Antonella Converso, Merck Research Laboratories; Negar Garizi, DowDuPont; Eranda Nikolla, Wayne State University; and Marilyne Stains, University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
The winners will receive a stipend to cover travel expenses to the Spring 2019 ACS National Meeting in Orlando, where they will present their research.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter