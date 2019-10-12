Women Chemists Committee names its 2020 Rising Stars

The American Chemical Society Women Chemists Committee has named the recipients of its 2020 Rising Star Awards, which recognize exceptional early-to-midcareer women chemists across all areas of chemistry on a national level. The awards were established in 2011 to help promote the retention of women in science.
The 2020 winners are Christine Aikens of Kansas State University, Anne K. Bentley of Lewis & Clark College, Kayla N. Green of Texas Christian University, Amy C. Hart of Bristol-Myers Squibb, Leslie M. Hicks of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Katherine L. Hull of Aramco Research Center–Houston, Ayanna Jackson of Corteva Agriscience, Corinne Lipscomb of 3M, Susan Odom of the University of Kentucky, and Mou Paul of Dow.
The winners will receive a stipend to cover travel expenses to an award symposium to highlight their work at the ACS Spring 2020 National Meeting in Philadelphia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter