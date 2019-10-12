Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

Women Chemists Committee names its 2020 Rising Stars

by Linda Wang
October 12, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

The American Chemical Society Women Chemists Committee has named the recipients of its 2020 Rising Star Awards, which recognize exceptional early-to-midcareer women chemists across all areas of chemistry on a national level. The awards were established in 2011 to help promote the retention of women in science.

The 2020 winners are Christine Aikens of Kansas State University, Anne K. Bentley of Lewis & Clark College, Kayla N. Green of Texas Christian University, Amy C. Hart of Bristol-Myers Squibb, Leslie M. Hicks of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Katherine L. Hull of Aramco Research Center–Houston, Ayanna Jackson of Corteva Agriscience, Corinne Lipscomb of 3M, Susan Odom of the University of Kentucky, and Mou Paul of Dow.

The winners will receive a stipend to cover travel expenses to an award symposium to highlight their work at the ACS Spring 2020 National Meeting in Philadelphia.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE