Young scientist award to Giannis Mpourmpakis

Giannis “Yanni” Mpourmpakis, an assistant professor of chemical and petroleum engineering at the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering, is the recipient of the Bodossaki Foundation Scientific Prize in the chemistry category. The award, which honors outstanding scientists of Greek descent under the age of 40, includes a prize of €20,000 ($22,014).
Mpourmpakis uses theory and computation to investigate the physiochemical properties of nanomaterials with potential applications in diverse nanotechnology areas, including green energy generation and storage, materials engineering, and catalysis.
