Zaida Morales-Martínez wins mentoring award

Zaida Morales-Martínez, emeritus professor of chemistry at Florida International University (FIU), is among the 41 individuals and organizations who have been awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics & Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM). The awards ceremony took place on June 26 in Washington, D.C.
Known affectionately by her students as “Mama Z,” Morales-Martínez has played a key role in the success of the ACS Scholars Program, which awards scholarships to undergraduates from underrepresented minority backgrounds who are majoring in chemistry-related fields. She has also coordinated FIU’s involvement in the ACS Project SEED program for high school students.
PAESMEM was established by the White House in 1995 and is administered by the National Science Foundation to recognize excellence in mentoring.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter