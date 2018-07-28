Advertisement

Awards

Zaida Morales-Martínez wins mentoring award

by Linda Wang
July 28, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 31
A photo of Zaida Morales-Martinez.
Credit: Robert Hughes
Deputy U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios (from left), Morales-Martínez, and NSF Director France A. Córdova

Zaida Morales-Martínez, emeritus professor of chemistry at Florida International University (FIU), is among the 41 individuals and organizations who have been awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics & Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM). The awards ceremony took place on June 26 in Washington, D.C.

Known affectionately by her students as “Mama Z,” Morales-Martínez has played a key role in the success of the ACS Scholars Program, which awards scholarships to undergraduates from underrepresented minority backgrounds who are majoring in chemistry-related fields. She has also coordinated FIU’s involvement in the ACS Project SEED program for high school students.

PAESMEM was established by the White House in 1995 and is administered by the National Science Foundation to recognize excellence in mentoring.

