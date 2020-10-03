Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

The winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced Oct. 7

by Bibiana Campos-Seijo
October 3, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Who will get the call from Stockholm on Oct. 7? Nobel season is upon us, and as usual, predictions abound.

This year the pre-Nobel season has been lower profile and shorter than usual. COVID-19 has influenced this, but I also think that this season has been less tense because John B. Goodenough, of the University of Texas at Austin, finally got his Nobel last year for the development of lithium-ion batteries. Many in our community had been rooting for him for some time and were relieved when he received it.

Pre-Nobel season has also been more relaxed because chemists in recent years have been rewarded with Nobels in areas that are squarely chemistry. Once upon a time, chemists thought—fairly or unfairly—that the more biological side of chemistry was getting all the attention when it came to these prizes and that chemistry had lost the Nobel battle to biology.

So, who will win the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry? Rather than guessing, this year I have conducted a very unscientific analysis that I’d like to share with you. The Wolf Prize has been described as “a stepping stone” for the Nobels, according to an article in the Jerusalem Post from January. Although “thirty percent of Wolf Prize recipients . . . have subsequently been selected for Nobel Prizes,” no one who received the Wolf Prize in Chemistry in the last decade went on to get a Nobel.

By comparison, four Wolf Prize in Chemistry recipients from the first decade of the 2000s­—K. Barry Sharpless and Ryoji Noyori in 2001, Ada E. Yonath in 2006, and William E. Moerner in 2008—collected chemistry Nobels (in 2001, 2009, and 2014, respectively). This trend extends to the first decade of the 1990s: four Wolf Prize in Chemistry recipients—Richard R. Ernst in 1991, John A. Pople in 1992, Ahmed H. Zewail in 1993, and Gerhard Ertl in 1998—went on to receive chemistry Nobels (in 1991, 1998, 1999, and 2007, respectively).

For the eight individuals who received the Wolf Prize in Chemistry during the 1990–2010 period and later won a Nobel, the average period of time between receiving the two prizes was 3.75 years. If we round that up to 4 years and look at who won the Wolf Prize in Chemistry in 2016, we might guess that the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry will go to Harvard University’s Stuart L. Schreiber or Rice University’s K. C. Nicolaou. However, as mentioned, the 2010s have not been a good decade for Wolf awardees to receive Nobels, even though the list is packed with talent. In fact, in forecasting the recipients of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, chemists have put forward the names of the 2018 and 2019 winners as potential Nobel recipients. The Wolf Prize in Chemistry went to Omar Yaghi and Makoto Fujita in 2018 for their pioneering work on metal-organic frameworks and porous polymers and to Stephen Buchwald and John F. Hartwig in 2019 for their namesake amination reaction.

Beyond this, CRISPR continues to be a popular choice. With patent disputes still ongoing, however, it is unclear who would be credited for the discovery of the gene-editing technique. It is worth noting that the 2020 Wolf Prize in Medicine went to Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier, both CRISPR pioneers.

Of course, COVID-19 will affect the Nobel celebrations. The announcements will occur as normal, but the winners and guests will miss the trip to Stockholm. The banquet has been moved to next year, and the ceremony and award lectures will take place virtually.

Expectations are high in terms of the diversity of the prize, especially in scientific disciplines. Scientists have been critical of the lack of diversity, and many have little tolerance for more of the same.

Check out cen.acs.org for our coverage of the physiology or medicine prize on Monday, the physics prize on Tuesday, and the chemistry prize on Wednesday.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists predict who will win the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Who will win the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Who will win the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry?
Advertisement

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE