Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nobel Prize

3 researchers awarded 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of Hepatitis C virus

Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton, and Charles M. Rice made contributions that helped fight blood-borne disease that causes liver damage

by Laura Howes
October 5, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton, and Charles M. Rice
Credit: NIH; Richard Siemens/University of Alberta; John Abbott/The Rockefeller University
Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton, and Charles M. Rice

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has gone to three virologists—Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton, and Charles M. Rice—who worked over three decades to identify the hepatitis C virus and show that it can cause viral hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer in people exposed to infected blood. Although global inequities in treatment remain, their work allowed the development of sensitive tests for the disease and effective antiviral drugs, said Nobel Committee member Gunilla Karlsson Hedestam at a press conference in Stockholm to announce the award. “These developments have saved millions of lives worldwide,” she added.

Joe Grove, who works on viral immunity at University College London says the work of these researchers and those who built on their work is a “fantastic success story of how basic research can be translated into treatment.” He adds that “given we’re in the middle of a global pandemic, it is a reminder that basic science and virology can deliver solutions.”

Work on hepatitis C that led to this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine: Harvey J. Alter demonstrated that an unknown virus was a common cause of chronic hepatitis, Michael Houghton isolated the virus's genome, and Charles M. Rice proved that the hepatitis C virus caused the disease
Credit: Mattias Karlén/The Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine
Work on hepatitis C that led to this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine: Harvey J. Alter demonstrated that an unknown virus was a common cause of chronic hepatitis, Michael Houghton isolated the virus's genome, and Charles M. Rice proved that the hepatitis C virus caused the disease

In the 1970s, two hepatitis-causing agents were known: the hepatitis A virus, which spreads through water and food and causes an acute version of the disease, and hepatitis B, which is transmitted through bodily fluids, including blood, and causes a chronic form. But hepatitis B virus alone couldn’t explain the number of people who developed hepatitis after a blood transfusion.

At the US National Institutes of Health, Alter set out to understand why. He discovered that there was a third, as yet unknown infectious cause of viral hepatitis, then referred to as non-A, non-B hepatitis. But for over a decade, the cause evaded detection.

At pharmaceutical firm Chiron, Houghton managed to identify viral DNA fragments in the blood of chimpanzees infected with the uncharacterized virus. By translating those fragments into viral proteins, Houghton and his colleagues then screened infected patients’ blood for antibodies that reacted to the viral proteins. That work helped identify the family of virus that caused the disease and suggested a way of testing for it. The paper that announced the findings also coined a new term for the virus: hepatitis C virus or HCV (Science 1989, DOI: 10.1126/science.2523562).

During the 1990s, Rice, then at Washington University in St. Louis, managed to develop a full clone of the virus and show that it was the cause of the unexplained cases of hepatitis caused by blood transfusions (Science 1997, DOI: 10.1126/science.277.5325.570).

Before these discoveries, “it was like Russian roulette to receive a blood transfusion,” said Nils-Göran Larsson, another member of the Nobel Committee.

The awarding of this year’s Nobel Prize to Alter, Houghton, and Rice is “well deserved” agrees virologist Michael P. Manns at Hannover Medical School, although he notes he would have liked to include a fourth name if Alfred Nobel’s will allowed it. He tells C&EN that University of Heidelberg virologist Ralf Bartenschlager’s work developing engineered versions of HCV paved the way for the development of drugs to treat the disease. Nevertheless, he adds, this is an award whose time had come and researchers working in the field had expected it for a few years. “The pieces have come together,” he says, “we can cure the disease now.” Perhaps, he says, hepatitis C could become the first chronic viral disease to be eliminated by treatments rather than by vaccines.

Michael J. Sofia, who helped invent the HCV treatment sofosbuvir, better known as Gilead Sciences’ Sovaldi, tells C&EN in an email that Alter, Houghton, and Rice set the stage for the work that went into discovering the small molecule drugs for HCV. “Today, millions of individuals who were living with the specter of HCV have been cured with these safe and extremely effective drugs, and there is a real chance of eliminating HCV as a global health problem.”

Each of the researchers will get a third of the approximately $1.1 million prize money, but the usual Nobel festivities have changed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Laureates will receive their medals and diplomas in their home countries and the awards ceremony will be virtual.

When asked about the parallels with today’s COVID-19 pandemic, Larsson said that the key problem for virologists remains the same and that identifying the virus responsible is “a critical moment.” But today, the techniques that can be used are “dramatically” different.

UPDATE: This story was updated on Oct. 5, 2020, to include additional comments and a piece of art.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Medicine Nobel goes to hepatitis C researchers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein mapping finds 69 potential treatments for COVID-19
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deployment of Merck’s experimental Ebola vaccine well under way in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE