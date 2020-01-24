Obituary: Russell Doolittle

Russell Doolittle, 88, died on Oct. 11, 2019, in San Diego.
“Russell was known to have high standards for scientific research, a willingness to do the work to meet those standards, and expectations of the same from his peers. When relaxing, he was an entertaining raconteur with many amusing stories, which he presented in a way guaranteed to elicit happy laughter from his audience. He was also a mentor to younger scientists who were drawn to him and found him willing to listen and give advice freely. He always had a good word to say about his younger colleagues, and he was an enduring friend.”—Jack Kyte, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, University of California San Diego
Education: BA, biology, Wesleyan University, 1952; MA, education, Trinity College, 1957; PhD, biochemistry, Harvard University, 1961
Survivors: Wife, Fran; sons, Larry and Will
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter