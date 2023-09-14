Register now for C&EN’s 2023 #ChemNobel webinar

Nobel season approaches, and that means so too does C&EN’s annual Nobel Prize prediction webinar, which will be held Sept. 28, 2–3 p.m. (EDT). Coproduced with ACS Webinars, the annual event is free to attend and always provokes a lively discussion.
This year, regular host Laura Howes will be joined by Robert Root-Bernstein of Michigan State University, Joaquín Barroso-Flores of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Michael Booth of University College London, and Michelle Muzzio, deputy editor of the journal iScience.
Root-Bernstein will present his work on the importance of creativity to science and why prize winners are often polymaths. The panelists will also debate whether hot topics in chemistry, like artificial intelligence, will impact this year’s decision-making process and which fields of science should be considered for future awards.
This edition of the annual webinarwill reveal the scientists that the panelists believe will win this year, and those watching will be able to join in and vote for their top choices. Register online at cenm.ag/chemnobel2023.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter