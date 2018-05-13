Gladys Q. Dawson, 93, died on Jan. 3 in Houghton, Mich.
“This was my mother, who gave me the gift of life, which I can never fully repay. Professionally, she was an amazing woman who broke down a lot of barriers for women in the sciences. She had one student from Korea who had initially failed freshman chemistry with another professor and who repeated the course with my mom and got an A. The student credits my mom for saving his life. Had he failed, and been forced to go back to Korea, he would have been at great risk.”—Timothy A. Dawson, son
Most recent title: professor of chemistry, Michigan Technological University
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1946, and Ph.D., chemistry, 1951, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Survivors: son, Timothy; one granddaughter
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter