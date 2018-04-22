Immanuel J. Wilk, 97, died on Aug. 14, 2017, in Menlo Park, Calif.
“A refugee from Nazi Germany, Immanuel Wilk came to the U.S. at age 19. After graduating from college, Wilk enlisted in the U.S. Army, moving with his unit through Europe. Afterward, he spent several years teaching and working in industry, including California Polytechnic, Stanford University, Abbott Laboratories, and Aerojet, and in 1963, he founded Science Services. A longtime member of the American Chemical Society, he was a charter member of the Division of Chemical Health & Safety. His interest in wine quality led him to investigate the effect of oxygen on aging in wines.”—Karen Wilk Klein, cousin
Most recent title: founder, Science Services
Education: B.S., chemistry, North Dakota State University, 1942; M.A., organic chemistry, Northwestern University, 1948; Ph.D., physical-organic chemistry, University of California, Los Angeles, 1954
Survivors: many cousins and beloved friends
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter