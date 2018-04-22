Jack Halpern, 93, died on Jan. 31 in Chicago.
“Jack Halpern was a master of mechanistic chemistry; a pioneer in the development of homogeneous catalysis by transition-metal complexes; and an energetic editor, scholar, and consultant. He innovated strategies for rigorous mechanistic and thermodynamic evaluation of fundamental inorganic transformations that profoundly influenced organometallic and bioinorganic chemistry. Jack’s quick mind, skill at debate, and love of scientific argument led to lively exchanges and seminars and conferences. Seated in the front row, Jack’s hand would shoot up at lecture’s end, and he would announce, ‘I have a question and a comment.’ ”—Clark Landis, former graduate student of Halpern’s
Most recent title: chemistry professor, University of Chicago
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, 1946, and Ph.D., chemistry, 1951, McGill University
Survivors: daughters, Janice and Nina
