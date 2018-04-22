John G. Moffatt, 87, died on Feb. 21 in Santa Barbara, Calif.
“John Moffatt was very accomplished professionally. He was considered a wonderful mentor and administrator and a first-rate scientist. He was very proud of his work. He also loved the natural world and enjoyed long walks, working on puzzles and challenges, eating strawberry ice cream, and traveling. But more than anything, he adored his wife, June; his four daughters and their husbands; and his 12 grandchildren and four great-grandsons. He will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him.”—Susan Saperstein, daughter
Most recent title: director, Institute of Bio-Organic Chemistry, and vice president, Syntex Research
Education: B.A., chemistry, 1952, and M.Sc. and Ph.D., chemistry, 1956, University of British Columbia
Survivors: wife, June; daughters, Susan Saperstein, Vicki Ummel, Janet Hogan, and Karen Merwin; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter