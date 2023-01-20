Obituary: Adi Eisenberg

Adi Eisenberg, 86, died Jan. 12, 2022, in Montreal.
“Adi, a Holocaust survivor, was an internationally recognized physical polymer chemist, a pioneer in ionomers and amphiphilic block copolymers exploring complex ionic polymer interactions from ionomer multiplet-clusters to micellar morphologies. With over 400 publications, eight books, approximately 50 students and over 60 postdocs, he is the most-cited chemist in the Department of Chemistry at McGill University. Yet he remained humble and approachable, encouraging his students, undergraduate and graduate, and sharing his great sense of humor and his love of research. His enthusiasm was contagious.”—Sophie-Dorothée Clas, former student
Most recent title: Professor emeritus, McGill University
Education: BSc, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, 1957; MA, Princeton University, 1959; PhD, Princeton University, 1960
Survivors: Wife, Chantal Zimmermann; sons, Elliot and Jonathan; daughters, Shoshana and Sabrina; seven grandchildren
