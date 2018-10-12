Obituary: Agnes M. Rimando

Agnes M. Rimando, 60, died on July 12 in Oxford, Miss.
“Agnes was a highly productive scientist with considerable recognition, including ACS Fellow. Her expertise on the chemistry of plants was sought out by scientists, companies, and government institutions. She served the American Chemical Society in many capacities. She was fearless about tackling any research problem. Many visiting scientists and students worked in her laboratory. She is best known for her extensive research on the health benefits of pterostilbene, a constituent of grapes and blueberries. Products are sold all over the world that are based on her pterostilbene patents. Her many friends, colleagues, and coworkers will greatly miss her.”—Stephen O. Duke, former supervisor
Most recent title: Research chemist, U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service
Education: B.S., pharmacy, 1980, and M.S., pharmacy, 1985, University of the Philippines; Ph.D., pharmacognosy, University of Illinois, Chicago, 1993
Survivors: Sister, Nieves R. Agcaoili
