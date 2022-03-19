Obituary: Ahmad Arfaei

Ahmad Arfaei, 73, died Oct. 21, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.
“I have many fond memories from my dear husband. I have learned from him to be more patient, resilient, compassionate and above all to try to have a positive look at life. Despite all his health issues and ailing body he not only would not complain yet would give hope to others.”—Shirin Bybordi-Arfaei, spouse
Most recent title: Construction research manager, W. R. Grace
Education: BS, chemistry, George Washington University, 1963; MS, chemistry, Georgetown University, 1967; PhD, polymer chemistry, University of Manchester, 1975
Survivors: Wife, Shirin; son, Fred Poisson
