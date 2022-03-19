Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Ahmad Arfaei

by Alexandra A. Taylor
March 19, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 10
Ahmad Arfaei.
Credit: Courtesy of Shirin Bybordi-Arfaei
Ahmad Arfaei

Ahmad Arfaei, 73, died Oct. 21, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.

“I have many fond memories from my dear husband. I have learned from him to be more patient, resilient, compassionate and above all to try to have a positive look at life. Despite all his health issues and ailing body he not only would not complain yet would give hope to others.”—Shirin Bybordi-Arfaei, spouse

Most recent title: Construction research manager, W. R. Grace

Education: BS, chemistry, George Washington University, 1963; MS, chemistry, Georgetown University, 1967; PhD, polymer chemistry, University of Manchester, 1975

Survivors: Wife, Shirin; son, Fred Poisson

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

