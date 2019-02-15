Obituary: Akira Hosomi

Akira Hosomi, 75, died on Sept. 9, 2018, in Kyoto, Japan.
“Throughout his research activity at Kyoto University, Tohoku University, Nagasaki University, and the University of Tsukuba, Akira devoted his enthusiasm to developing new organic reactions and novel organic synthesis using organosilicon compounds and other organometallic reagents. In particular, he discovered the Hosomi-Sakurai reaction, the reaction of allylsilanes with electrophiles promoted by Lewis acid, as one of the famous name reactions. He educated more than 200 students and researchers and published more than 260 original papers, 11 review articles, and 28 book chapters.”—Ikuko Hosomi, wife
Most recent title: Professor, National Institution for Academic Degrees and University Evaluation
Education: BEng, organosilicon chemistry, 1965, and PhD, organosilicon chemistry, 1970, Kyoto University
Survivors: Wife, Ikuko; daughter, Tomoko; four grandchildren
