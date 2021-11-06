Obituary: Alan B. Levy

Alan B. Levy, 76, died June 7 in Randolph, New Jersey.
“Dr. Alan Levy did his postdoctoral research with H.C. Brown. He joined AlliedSignal (Honeywell/AdvanSix) in 1980. He was recognized for catalyst improvements in Beckmann rearrangement and phenol hydrogenation, development of carpet recycle process chemistry for the Evergreen Nylon 6 Recycling and Reclamation Plant, Technical Achievement Award for Caprolactam Quality Initiative, Corporate Fellow for Monomer Research, over 30 patents, publications and reviews, his engineering and computer expertise, his mentoring, and his cheerful demeanor. He shared lively discussions at lunch and brisk walks with colleagues, and poker on weekends. He opposed non-value-added work that ‘distracts from R&D function.’ He will be missed.”—Ellen Levy, spouse
Most recent title: resins and chemicals fellow, Honeywell
Education: BS, chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1967; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Colorado Boulder, 1971
Survivors: spouse, Ellen Levy
