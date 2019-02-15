Obituary: Alan C. Knight

Alan C. Knight, 96, died on Nov. 17, 2018, in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.
“In his long career with DuPont, Alan worked on the development of Teflon, Lucite, polyethylene, and nylon intermediates at locations in Wilmington, Delaware; Victoria and Orange, Texas; and Parkersburg, West Virginia. Alan served in the Army during WWII and went to college with the aid of the GI Bill. In 1950, Alan took a position with DuPont as a research analyst. He retired from DuPont in 1987. Alan was very active and enjoyed dancing, gardening, playing bridge, and traveling. He had a special love of opera and took Italian classes to better appreciate and understand it in its native language.”—John Gaadt, stepson
Most recent title: Scientist, DuPont
Education: PhD, chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1950
Survivors: Wife, Loretta; four children; seven grandchildren
