Obituary: Alan J. Parcells

Alan J. Parcells, 93, died Nov. 14, 2022, in Lowell, Michigan.
“Dr. Parcells was born Jan. 29, 1929, in Los Angeles. After serving in the Army Medical Corps during the Korean War, he obtained his bachelor’s degree and PhD from the University of California, Berkeley. He retired after 31 years as a biochemist with the Upjohn Company. He was a member of the American Chemical Society since 1959.”—Barbara A. Parcells, daughter
Most recent title: Biochemist, the Upjohn Company
Education: BA, biochemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1954; PhD, biochemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1958
Survivors: Wife, Virginia; daughters, Barbara, Carolyn, Therese, and Mary; sons, Christopher Gunnell and David Gunnell; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter