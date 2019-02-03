Obituary: Albert J. Forlano

Albert J. Forlano, 89, died on Oct. 7, 2018, in San Angelo, Texas.
“Al spent his entire career in pharmaceutical and medicinal research and teaching. During the Korean War, he was a pharmacist and medic. He was a chemist for Pfizer until joining the faculty of Ferris State University College of Pharmacy in 1962 as professor of medicinal chemistry. He was head of the biochemistry department until 1974. He abstracted publications for CAS and was an American Chemical Society tour speaker from 1982 to 1986. In 1974, he founded Medical Seminars & Consultant Services, a provider of continuing education seminars. He loved dancing and telling jokes.”—Marie Forlano, wife
Most recent title: Founder, Medical Seminars & Consultant Services
Education: BS, pharmacy, Long Island University, 1950; MS, pharmaceutical manufacturing, Columbia University, 1955; PhD, pharmaceutical chemistry, Ohio State University, 1959
Survivors: Wife, Marie; daughters, Viki and Gina Forlano Loomis; son, Rico; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren
