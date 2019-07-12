Obituary: Alenka Luzar

Alenka Luzar, 65, died on March 5 in Richmond, Virginia.
“Dr. Luzar was a world leader in theoretical chemistry and computational statistical mechanics. Her pioneering contributions to our basic understanding of the nature of hydrogen bonds in water have shaped the field of molecular dynamics. Her track record of excellence and innovation in research in all aspects of academic life was extraordinary, and she was an inspiration to her colleagues and her students alike.”—M. Samy El-Shall, friend and colleague
Most recent title: Chemistry professor, Virginia Commonwealth University
Education: BS, chemistry, 1977, and PhD, physical chemistry, 1983, University of Ljubljana
Survivors: Husband, Dusan Bratko
This story was updated on July 22, 2019, to correct the attribution of the quote. The correct attribution is to M. Samy El-Shall.
