Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Obituaries

Obituary: Alex Nickon

by Alexandra A. Taylor
January 2, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Alex Nickon.
Credit: Courtesy of Linda Lindsay
Alex Nickon

Alex Nickon, 93, died March 24, 2021, in Copper Canyon, Texas.

“Nickon was an authority on the study of fundamental organic reaction mechanisms, especially of carbocation and carbene rearrangements. He is perhaps best known for his elucidation of homoenolization. In nearly 40 years at Johns Hopkins University, Alex was an exemplary educator and mentor, and he gave selflessly to the broader chemical community through service to the American Chemical Society in several capacities: as a senior editor of the Journal of Organic Chemistry and for nearly 20 years as the American executive editor of Tetrahedron. Both colleagues and former students agree that Alex was eternally positive and ever ready with measured, sage advice. In addition to these admirable professional and personal qualities, it is little known that Alex was also an accomplished magician.”—Craig Townsend, colleague

Most recent title: Professor Emeritus of chemistry, Johns Hopkins University

Education: BS, chemistry, University of Alberta, 1949; MA, organic chemistry, 1951, and PhD, organic chemistry, 1953, Harvard University

Survivors: Daughters, Dale Svatik, Linda Lindsay, and Leanne Nickon; two grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obituary: Arthur D. Broom
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Leo A. Paquette
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Elizabeth K. Weisburger

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE