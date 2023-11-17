Obituary: Alexander Mansel

Alexander Mansel, 53, of Leipzig, Germany, died Aug. 5, 2023.
“Alexander was fascinated by chemistry during his school days, so he was given a chemistry kit for Christmas. It was always obvious what he’d want to study. After completing his chemistry studies at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, Alexander received his doctorate in record time. He started as a radiochemist in Leipzig in 1999, where he was employed until his death. He researched isotopes with great passion, and he trained doctoral students with patience and accompanied them until their doctorate. Travel was his great passion, and he collected the European capitals. Cancer has defeated him. We miss him.”—Sabine Mansel, sister
Most recent title: Radiochemist, Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf
Education: Diploma, chemistry, 1997, and Dr rer nat, isotopes, 1999, Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz
Survivors: Father, Werner Mansel; sister, Sabine Mansel
