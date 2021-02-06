Obituary: Alfred M. Anzalone

Alfred M. “Fred” Anzalone, 93, died March 20, 2020, in Mendham, New Jersey.
“Fred worked as a chemist, then as a technical research librarian for Armament Research and Development Center at Picatinny Arsenal for 30 years before retiring in 1983. Fred was a longtime active member of St. Joseph Church in Mendham. He enjoyed the Fellowship of the Feast Committee and the seniors group. Fred’s favorite pastime was working in his yard. It gave him great joy. He loved taking family beach vacations, particularly to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. His family will remember him for passing on his passion for great food, the joy of gathering at the table, and for our Italian heritage.”—Family of Alfred M. Anzalone
Most recent title: Technical research librarian, Armament Research and Development Center, Picatinny Arsenal
Education: BS, chemistry, Seton Hall University; MLS, Rutgers University
Survivors: Daughters, Linda O’Brien and Susan; son, Mark
