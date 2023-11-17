Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Allen Apblett

by Sara Cottle
November 17, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 38
Allen Apblett.
Credit: Courtesy of Oklahoma State University Department of Chemistry
Allen Apblett

Allen Apblett, 60, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, died May 29, 2023.

“Allen was a fixture in the Oklahoma Section of the American Chemical Society since he joined Oklahoma State University in 1997. He was an energetic member, always helping the section promote chemistry. He was in his sixth term as local section councilor when he died. Allen enjoyed socializing with his colleagues over coffee or a beer. He willingly listened and provided advice in teaching, research, and the art of obtaining grants. At home, he relaxed on his property, which hosts a lake where he liked to fish. Allen was also an avid reader of science fiction.”—Nicholas Materer, colleague

Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Oklahoma State University

Education: BS, chemistry, University of New Brunswick, 1984; PhD, inorganic chemistry, University of Calgary, 1989

Survivors: Daughter, Laura Apblett

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

