Obituary: Allen Apblett

Allen Apblett, 60, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, died May 29, 2023.
“Allen was a fixture in the Oklahoma Section of the American Chemical Society since he joined Oklahoma State University in 1997. He was an energetic member, always helping the section promote chemistry. He was in his sixth term as local section councilor when he died. Allen enjoyed socializing with his colleagues over coffee or a beer. He willingly listened and provided advice in teaching, research, and the art of obtaining grants. At home, he relaxed on his property, which hosts a lake where he liked to fish. Allen was also an avid reader of science fiction.”—Nicholas Materer, colleague
Most recent title: Professor of chemistry, Oklahoma State University
Education: BS, chemistry, University of New Brunswick, 1984; PhD, inorganic chemistry, University of Calgary, 1989
Survivors: Daughter, Laura Apblett
