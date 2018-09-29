Obituary: Allen I. Cohen

Allen I. Cohen, 85, died on March 13 in Monroe Township, N.J.
“Allen was loved and respected by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was a research chemist at the Squibb Institute for Medical Research for 33 years and chaired the mass spectroscopy department. He was a visionary and proud that he maintained a state-of-the-art laboratory. He was passionate about sharing his knowledge and encouraged professional development among his group. Amongst his friends, he was warmly known as Big Al.”—Judith Cohen, wife
Most recent title: Research chemist, Squibb Institute for Medical Research
Education: B.S., chemistry, City College of New York, 1954; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, Syracuse University, 1958
Survivors: Wife, Judith; daughter, Deborah; sons, Mitchell and Laurence
