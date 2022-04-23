Advertisement

Obituaries

Obituary: Alvin H. Weiss

by Alexandra A. Taylor
April 23, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 14
Alvin H. Weiss, 93, died March 6 in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

“Alvin did all he wanted in his life, loved everything he did, and had a good, long life. He woke up every morning looking forward to going to work. His students were a testament to his achievements, and he was very proud of them. Because of his cultivating scientific collaborations with scientists abroad and the association with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization as a petrochemical specialist, we traveled all over the world. Add to this his friendly, full-of-life personality, quirky sense of humor, and intelligence: this was Alvin. He left this world with a head full of white hair and a beautiful smile.”—Devorah Weiss, wife

Most recent title: Professor of chemical engineering, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Education: BS, chemical engineering, University of Pennsylvania, 1949; MS, chemical engineering, Newark College of Engineering; PhD, physical chemistry, University of Pennsylvania, 1965

Survivors: Wife, Devorah; daughter, Linda

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

