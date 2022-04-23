Obituary: Alvin P. Kennedy

Alvin P. Kennedy, 67, died Feb. 7 in São Paulo.
“Alvin P. Kennedy was an outstanding scientist, teacher, educator, and mentor. We will miss his infectious smile, boundless energy, and direct advice. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sharon Kennedy and all of their family. Read more about Alvin and his remarkable life at www.nobcche.org/alvin-kennedy.”—Tim O’Neill, friend
Most recent title: Professor and chair, Morgan State University Department of Chemistry
Education: BS, Grambling State University, 1978; PhD, physical chemistry, University of California, Berkeley, 1985
Survivors: Wife, Sharon; mother, Helen; three children
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter